Stop by the Wadena Lions BBQ for a dine-in or to-go lunch or dinner of roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches on July 15 at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System ( main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.

main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples. Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Lakewood Health System from 3-7 p.m. at the hospital main campus. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-894-8846 or emailing kristinabecht@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

Friday, July 16

Enjoy a free concert at Spirit Lake in Menahga with Back Up & Push at at 7 p.m. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. If it’s raining, the concerts are held at the Menahga High School.

Saturday, July 17

Lakewood Community/Dinosaur Park dog event with representatives from local pet service providers, adoptable pet information, giveaways, goodie bags and homemade dog toy activities from 1-5 p.m.

Henning fly-in pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the municipal airport.

Hewitt Pickle Fest starts of with rummage sales, coin digs, lunch and parade at noon, lawn mower pull, pickle eating and water wars at 1 p.m. Live music to end the night.

Standing dates