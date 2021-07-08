Thursday, July 15
- Stop by the Wadena Lions BBQ for a dine-in or to-go lunch or dinner of roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches on July 15 at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.
- Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Lakewood Health System from 3-7 p.m. at the hospital main campus. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-894-8846 or emailing kristinabecht@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.
Friday, July 16
Enjoy a free concert at Spirit Lake in Menahga with Back Up & Push at at 7 p.m. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. If it’s raining, the concerts are held at the Menahga High School.
Saturday, July 17
- Lakewood Community/Dinosaur Park dog event with representatives from local pet service providers, adoptable pet information, giveaways, goodie bags and homemade dog toy activities from 1-5 p.m.
- Henning fly-in pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon at the municipal airport.
- Hewitt Pickle Fest starts of with rummage sales, coin digs, lunch and parade at noon, lawn mower pull, pickle eating and water wars at 1 p.m. Live music to end the night.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
Find the Wadena Tuesday market starting mid-July in Burlington Northern Park from 7 a.m. to noon.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.