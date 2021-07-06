The Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre will provide two free performances of the original melodrama, "Three Nights in Arid Flats," written by Doug and Michelle Curtis on July 10 and 11.

The first performance will be held at the Ottertail City Park on Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m. There will be FM tuners for attendees to listen from their car. Attendees can also bring a lawn chair to sit outside. Concessions are available.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Wadena County Historical Society will sponsor an outdoor performance of the melodrama at the Wadena Depot. Bring your own lawn chair, blankets, bug spray and/or sunscreen. In case of bad weather the play will be performed inside the depot at 110 Alrich Avenue SW , Wadena.