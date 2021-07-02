Thursday, July 8
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
Friday, July 9
New York Mills Summer Festival: The Lund Mania fishing tournament, fish house festival and parade are taking place on July 9. Take a gander at artists painting fish houses and decoys, enjoy the parade, dance in the street and make crafts. You can even win a painted fish house, guided fishing trip and Lund Boat gear with raffle tickets for sale in New York Mills and Gene's Sport Shop in Perham. Call 218-385-3339 with questions.
Saturday, July 10
- Free-will donation spaghetti meal at Verndale Alliance Church to benefit Kristie Johnson, formerly of Verndale.
- Bertha Days: Come enjoy two days of Bertha on July 9-10 with a truck and tractor pull, parade, street dance, bounce houses, coin dig, golf tournament, pancake feed and bean bag tournament. You can register for the golf tournament in support of Bertha-Hewitt Sports by mailing your registration check to the school; teams of four are $200. The 5K Brunch Run will not be during Bertha Days.
Phelps Mill Festival: The festival, located at Phelps Mill County Park just north of Underwood, highlights artists, music and wine and beer on July 10-11. Tickets are $5 with children under 12 years old free. The wine and beer tasting event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Ottertail Music and Theater events: Enjoy evening performances in Ottertail City Park with "Three Nights in Arid Flats" performed by the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre (July 10), Music with Blue English (July 13), Music with Whiskey Business (July 27) and Flashbacks (Aug. 24).
Sunday, July 11
The Wadena County Enduro series continue through July and August, including July 11, July 25 and August 14. The races start at 1 p.m. at the grandstand. You can purchase tickets online or at the fairgrounds ticket booth.
Tuesday, July 13
Join Tri-County Health Care dietitians from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Super One to learn how to pack your shopping cart with nutritious food that won't trim your wallet.
Wednesday, July 14
Blood drive at New Life Church of God, 401 W Main Street, Bertha from noon to 5 p.m. To register, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Bertha.
Thursday, July 15
- Stop by the Wadena Lions BBQ for a dine-in or to-go lunch or dinner of roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches on July 15 at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.
Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Lakewood Health System from 3-7 p.m. at the hospital main campus. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-894-8846 or emailing kristinabecht@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open 10 a.m. to noon, Mondays and Thursdays. Contact them at 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director at 218-445-5568.
- Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
For the New York Mills market, head to Central Park on Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.