Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Friday, July 9

New York Mills Summer Festival: The Lund Mania fishing tournament, fish house festival and parade are taking place on July 9. Take a gander at artists painting fish houses and decoys, enjoy the parade, dance in the street and make crafts. You can even win a painted fish house, guided fishing trip and Lund Boat gear with raffle tickets for sale in New York Mills and Gene's Sport Shop in Perham. Call 218-385-3339 with questions.

Saturday, July 10

Free-will donation spaghetti meal at Verndale Alliance Church to benefit Kristie Johnson, formerly of Verndale.

Bertha Days : Come enjoy two days of Bertha on July 9-10 with a truck and tractor pull, parade, street dance, bounce houses, coin dig, golf tournament, pancake feed and bean bag tournament. You can register for the golf tournament in support of Bertha-Hewitt Sports by mailing your registration check to the school; teams of four are $200. The 5K Brunch Run will not be during Bertha Days.

Phelps Mill Festival : The festival, located at Phelps Mill County Park just north of Underwood, highlights artists, music and wine and beer on July 10-11. Tickets are $5 with children under 12 years old free. The wine and beer tasting event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Ottertail Music and Theater events: Enjoy evening performances in Ottertail City Park with "Three Nights in Arid Flats" performed by the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre (July 10), Music with Blue English (July 13), Music with Whiskey Business (July 27) and Flashbacks (Aug. 24).

Sunday, July 11

The Wadena County Enduro series continue through July and August, including July 11, July 25 and August 14. The races start at 1 p.m. at the grandstand. You can purchase tickets online or at the fairgrounds ticket booth.

Tuesday, July 13

Join Tri-County Health Care dietitians from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Wadena Super One to learn how to pack your shopping cart with nutritious food that won't trim your wallet.

Wednesday, July 14

Blood drive at New Life Church of God, 401 W Main Street, Bertha from noon to 5 p.m. To register, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Bertha.

Thursday, July 15

Stop by the Wadena Lions BBQ for a dine-in or to-go lunch or dinner of roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches on July 15 at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.

Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Lakewood Health System from 3-7 p.m. at the hospital main campus. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-894-8846 or emailing kristinabecht@lakewoodhealthsystem.com.

