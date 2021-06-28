Family and friends of Kristie Johnson, formerly of Verndale, welcome the community to a benefit meal and silent auction Saturday, July 10, at the Verndale Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Kristie, the daughter of Don and Barb Johnson of Verndale, was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2019. She continues to undergo extensive treatment in Fargo, N.D., where she lives and worked. Krisite's cancer has progressed and she is now unable to work.

A free-will offering spaghetti supper is planned from 4-7 p.m. at the church at 109 NW Brown Street. A silent auction is also planned with a wide variety of goods.

The family is still looking for silent auction items and welcomes all to this fundraiser to help support Kristie in her time of need. Contact Jessica Johnson at 218-296-0480 for more information.

Monetary donations are also accepted at Star Bank of Verndale, 101 Farwell St., Verndale, MN 56481, made payable to Kristie Johnson Benefit.