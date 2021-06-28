With musical talent and poise to spare, Emma Bushinger was crowned Miss Wadena 2021 in a crowd of exceptional young ladies Sunday, June 27.

Miss Wadena Emma Bushinger waves to the crowd moments after being crowned Sunday, June 27, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Five contestants were vying for the honor during the scholarship pageant but Emma earned the high score among visiting judges. Emma is the daughter of Chris and Julie Bushinger. She received the crown, flowers and banner and a $1,000 cash scholarship as well as other services donated to the pageant. Emma was also the recipient of a $150 cash scholarship for both the evening gown and talent winner. Emma wore a shimmering blue dress that reached to the floor. Her talent included singing “Somewhere,” a song by Idina Menzel and Lea Michele. It was a song that showed off Emma’s wide vocal range.

Kaylin Lupkes with her little attendant Nevaeh Mench at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The 2021 First Princess is Kaylin Lupkes, the daughter of Tammy and Kevin Lupkes. Besides the crown, banner and flowers she received a $500 cash scholarship and $150 cash scholarship in interview and a $50 ambassador award. Kaylin also sang for her talent to the song “Hollow” by Tori Kelly.

The Second Princess 2021 is Taliah Brown, daughter of Lindsey Brown and Rachael and BJ Spear. She received a $250 cash scholarship, crown, banner and flowers. Taliah showed off her dancing skills to the song “Friend Like Me.”

Taliah Brown performs a dance to "Friend Like Me" as her talent at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The People’s Choice Award for casual wear went to Sara Goetze and she also received a $50 cash scholarship for Miss Congeniality. Sara is the daughter of Jane and David Goetze.

Awaiting the crowning moment are Miss Wadena 2021 contestants Grace Gallant (from left), Sara Goetze, Kaylin Lupkes, Taliah Brown and Emma Bushinger. Bushinger ended up earning Miss Wadena, while Kaylin Lupkes took first princess and Taliah Brown took second princess. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Added this year was the “be joyful’” essay scholarship which was a $600 cash scholarship and was won by Grace Gallant, the daughter of Norm and Mandy Gallant.

All other contestants each received a $100 cash scholarship.

Karlee Sweere (left) and Miss Wadena 2019, Courtny Warren pose during the opening of the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Grace Gallant dances with Kylie Soule in the opening dance at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Emerson Moonen (left) and Taliah Brown dance during an opening dance at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Nevaeh Mench (left) stands with Kaylin Lupkes at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Karlee Sweere (left) and Miss Wadena 2019, Courtny Warren pose during the opening of the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Miss Wadena 2021 contestants pose in their casual wear. Winner of the People's Choice in this category was Sara Goetze. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Grace Gallant sings and plays guitar Sunday, June 27, at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Sara Goetze performs a monologue she wrote about her love for cats in the performance titled "Cat Facts." Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Kaylin Lupkes sings as part of her talent at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Taliah Brown performs a dance to "Friend Like Me" as her talent at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
As some light entertainment during the show, five volunteers were asked to come forward and take part in a game of limbo. Making it to the lowest level was Aiden Larson (pictured). Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Courtny Warren brought out two dances to the Miss Wadena Pageant including this one to the song "You're Welcome." Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Grace Gallant with her little attendant Kylie Soule at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Sara Goetze crowns her little attendant Harper Prizler at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Kaylin Lupkes with her little attendant Nevaeh Mench at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Taliah Brown crowns her little attendant Emerson Moonen at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Emma Bushinger crowns her little attendant Ruby Petrowski at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Awaiting the crowning moment are Miss Wadena 2021 contestants Grace Gallant (from left), Sara Goetze, Kaylin Lupkes, Taliah Brown and Emma Bushinger. Bushinger ended up earning Miss Wadena, while Kaylin Lupkes took first princess and Taliah Brown took second princess. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
First Princess Kaylin Lupkes stands after being crowned at the 2021 Miss Wadena Pageant, Sunday, June 27. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Those crowned include First Princess Kaylin Lupkes (left) , Miss Wadena Emma Bushinger and Second Princess Taliah Brown. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Miss Wadena Emma Bushinger waves to the crowd moments after being crowned Sunday, June 27, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Courtny Warren takes part in the opening dance routine at the Miss Wadena 2021 scholarship pageant Sunday, June 27, at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
