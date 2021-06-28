With musical talent and poise to spare, Emma Bushinger was crowned Miss Wadena 2021 in a crowd of exceptional young ladies Sunday, June 27.

Five contestants were vying for the honor during the scholarship pageant but Emma earned the high score among visiting judges. Emma is the daughter of Chris and Julie Bushinger. She received the crown, flowers and banner and a $1,000 cash scholarship as well as other services donated to the pageant. Emma was also the recipient of a $150 cash scholarship for both the evening gown and talent winner. Emma wore a shimmering blue dress that reached to the floor. Her talent included singing “Somewhere,” a song by Idina Menzel and Lea Michele. It was a song that showed off Emma’s wide vocal range.

The 2021 First Princess is Kaylin Lupkes, the daughter of Tammy and Kevin Lupkes. Besides the crown, banner and flowers she received a $500 cash scholarship and $150 cash scholarship in interview and a $50 ambassador award. Kaylin also sang for her talent to the song “Hollow” by Tori Kelly.

The Second Princess 2021 is Taliah Brown, daughter of Lindsey Brown and Rachael and BJ Spear. She received a $250 cash scholarship, crown, banner and flowers. Taliah showed off her dancing skills to the song “Friend Like Me.”

The People’s Choice Award for casual wear went to Sara Goetze and she also received a $50 cash scholarship for Miss Congeniality. Sara is the daughter of Jane and David Goetze.

Added this year was the “be joyful’” essay scholarship which was a $600 cash scholarship and was won by Grace Gallant, the daughter of Norm and Mandy Gallant.

All other contestants each received a $100 cash scholarship.