Thursday, July 1
- Sign-ups for the Youth Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class at the Wadena County 4-H Building from 5-6:30 p.m. Participants must be 11 years of age before July 6. Contact Vern Kemper at 218-639-0736 with questions.
- Menahga Mid-Summer Music Fest includes Jackyl, Black Stone Cherry, Quiet Riot, Jack Russell's Great White, Saving Abel and Tantric. You can purchase tickets online. The event is open for 18 years and older.
The Hewitt Holiday House has seven songs to get you in the Fourth of July spirit. Show times are Sunday through Thursday from 9:15-10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:15-11:30 p.m. through July 11. Tune in to 105.3 FM. Monetary donations are being accepted for the Bertha Area Food Shelf.
Sunday, July 4
- Sebeka Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. in the town square by Teds Hardware on Hwy 71 and W Minnesota Street. The marathon continues Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can sign up to read or stop by to listen in. Call Lisa Hawkins at 218-639-3547 for questions.
Enjoy a full day of free activities at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples including floating the river starting at noon and a parade, dinner and music.
Yard games, water balloons, dunk tank, a movie and fireworks at Epicenter Church from 6:30-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
First Tuesday dance from 1-4 p.m., at the Wadena VFW. Everyone welcome. Cost is $6.
Thursday, July 8
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Wadena chapter of the Alienated Grandparents Anonymous support group meets the first Saturday of every month at 1 p.m. at Humphrey Manor's community room in Wadena. Direct questions to 218-398-2077.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. Call 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director Tillman Phagan at 218-445-5568.
Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse on Tuesdays.
Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more.
Wadena Farmers Market on Fridays from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.