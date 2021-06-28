Sign-ups for the Youth Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class at the Wadena County 4-H Building from 5-6:30 p.m. Participants must be 11 years of age before July 6. Contact Vern Kemper at 218-639-0736 with questions.

Menahga Mid-Summer Music Fest includes Jackyl, Black Stone Cherry, Quiet Riot, Jack Russell's Great White, Saving Abel and Tantric. You can purchase tickets online. The event is open for 18 years and older.

The Hewitt Holiday House has seven songs to get you in the Fourth of July spirit. Show times are Sunday through Thursday from 9:15-10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9:15-11:30 p.m. through July 11. Tune in to 105.3 FM. Monetary donations are being accepted for the Bertha Area Food Shelf.

Sunday, July 4

Sebeka Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. in the town square by Teds Hardware on Hwy 71 and W Minnesota Street. The marathon continues Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can sign up to read or stop by to listen in. Call Lisa Hawkins at 218-639-3547 for questions.

Enjoy a full day of free activities at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples including floating the river starting at noon and a parade, dinner and music.

Yard games, water balloons, dunk tank, a movie and fireworks at Epicenter Church from 6:30-10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

First Tuesday dance from 1-4 p.m., at the Wadena VFW. Everyone welcome. Cost is $6.

Thursday, July 8

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Standing dates