The CHAMP Coalition of Wadena County with Todd and Morrison counties is offering a free in-person youth leadership training for 7-12th graders on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The training is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pizza Ranch in Wadena with lunch provided. Pre-registration is required.

Craig Hillier will lead the morning presentation called "Breakthrough" to explore the ins and outs of leadership in preparation for the 2021-22 school year. Through stories, activities and discussion, students will take away ideas and skills that will be beneficial in high school and in life, according to a Wadena County Public Health news release.

The afternoon session is called "Our Communities," where students will learn about local vaping/nicotine conditions and share ideas to promote wellness. This is an opportunity to build creative skills while developing messages to promote healthy choices in area communities, as the release stated.

For students from Menahga, Verndale and Sebeka, Friendly Rider transportation will be provided from their home school site at no charge.

To schedule a ride and register, contact Laure Laughlin at 218-631-7629 or laure.laughlin@co.wadena.mn.us. Limited space is available, please register early.