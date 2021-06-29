Fourth of July: Enjoy a full day of free activities at the Vintage Golf Course in Staples including a putting contest and make your pizzas on July 3; float the river starting at noon on July 4 and then enjoy the parade, dinner and music. Celebrate the Fourth with Epicenter Church with yard games, water balloons, dunk tank and a movie as well as participate in fundraising for the purchase of their building. Fireworks will be in the parking lot.

Menahga Mid-Summer Music Fest: The rock music festival from July 1-3 includes Jackyl, Black Stone Cherry, Quiet Riot, Jack Russell's Great White, Saving Abel and Tantric. Tickets start at $99 for three days with free parking; you can purchase tickets online. Camping is also available. The event is open for 18 years and older.

Bertha Days: Come enjoy two days of Bertha on July 9-10 with a truck and tractor pull, parade, street dance, bounce houses, coin dig, golf tournament, pancake feed and bean bag tournament. You can register for the golf tournament in support of Bertha-Hewitt Sports by mailing your registration check to the school; teams of four are $200. The 5K Brunch Run will not be during Bertha Days.

New York Mills Summer Festival: The Lund Mania fishing tournament, fish house festival and parade are taking place on July 9. Take a gander at artists painting fish houses and decoys, enjoy the parade, dance in the street and make crafts. You can even win a painted fish house, guided fishing trip and Lund Boat gear with raffle tickets for sale in New York Mills and Gene's Sport Shop in Perham. Call 218-385-3339 with questions.

Phelps Mill Festival: The festival, located at Phelps Mill County Park just north of Underwood, highlights artists, music and wine and beer on July 10-11. Tickets are $5 with children under 12 years old free. The wine and beer tasting event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Enduro Series: The Wadena County Enduro series continue through July and August, including July 11, July 25 and August 14. The races start at 1 p.m. at the grandstand. You can purchase tickets online or at the fairgrounds ticket booth.

: Stop by for a dine-in or to-go lunch or dinner of roast beef and pulled pork sandwiches on July 15 at Burlington Northern Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottertail Music and Theater events: Enjoy evening performances in Ottertail City Park with "Three Nights in Arid Flats" performed by the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre (July 10), Music with Blue English (July 13), Music with Whiskey Business (July 27) and Flashbacks (Aug. 24).

Sounds of Spirit Lake concerts: The free concerts at Spirit Lake in Menahga are on July 16 (Back Up & Push), July 23 (Monroe Crossing), July 30 (Davina & the Vagabonds) and Aug. 6 (City Mouse). The concerts start at 7 p.m. Make sure to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. If it’s raining, the concerts are held at the Menahga High School.

Sunnybrook Park Disc Golf Tournament: The two morning and afternoon tournament rounds are open to professional and amateur players. The 18-holes include water hazards, tree shots and open shots. Prizes will be available for the winners. You can sign up for the tournament on the Disc Golf Scene website.

Wadena Street Dance: The dance with Wadena businesses is planned for July 24 with more details to come.

Deer Creek Trail Days: Start the day off right with the Smokin’ Hot 5K at 8 a.m. on July 24. They’ll be plenty of Deer Creek to enjoy with the costume party kiddie parade, grand parade, baseball, a magic show, street dance with Eric’s Dance band and face painting.

Sebeka Red Eye River Days: The days kick off with a baseball game and bean bag tournament on July 30 and continue through August 1 with games, a 5K run/walk, escape rooms, ice cream, tug of war, parades, street dance and duck races. Registration information for the 5K, kids triathlon and escape rooms are available on their Facebook page.