The marathon is a reading aloud of the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Though the marathon might make you think of a race, the days spent have everything to do with God’s Word going out into the atmosphere, as organizers Sandi Bentley and Lisa Hawkins said.

“When we read it out aloud it goes into the atmosphere, also gets into our spirit. And it breaks ground,” Hawkins said. “People get excited about it and they just want to be part of reading the Word. And also they get to learn maybe a little bit more than what they didn’t know already.”

There’s always someone reading, as Bentley remarked about the Bible Marathon in New York Mills. While the marathon is wrapping up over the next few days, community members are invited to sign up to read in 15-minute time slots until June 27 as well as for the Sebeka marathon July 4-8.

Bentley encourages people to participate in any of the Bible marathons, she said “there is a really fulfilling aspect to it for the individual reader” even if you’re uncomfortable reading aloud. The marathons are with Bible Reading Ministry International, who help set up marathons across the country. Ministry founders Jess and Bonnie Roediger invite people to see how they can be used by God.

“I think every person who reads … if they don’t already have something that’s really spoken to them, they will probably have something highlighted to them as they’re reading,” Bentley said.

The New York Mills marathon is in its second year with Sebeka in its first. Last year in New York Mills, the marathon spanned over five days 24 hours a day, including in “bitter cold some nights” when God kept the readers warm, as Hawkins said. There were 24 readers total with people unsure about the pandemic, though more readers are expected for 2021.

“The Bible said God spoke and created, and the power of speaking is there’s power, look how we’re influenced when we hear things spoken. So to honor the Word, to show our respect and love for the Word of God, to take the days, the hours and the days to read it from Genesis through Revelation, it’s really an act of worship,” Bentley said.

Both Bentley and Hawkins started as readers in other Minnesota locations and then carried on the organizing in their own towns. Perham had their second marathon earlier in June and Detroit Lakes will have their seventh one in August.

As people hear the Bible, Hawkins hopes people will learn about having a relationship with Jesus.

“Soul-winning is the most important thing. That’s why we’re here,” Hawkins said. “That’s just one little thing that we can do to bring his Word out and declare his Word, get into people’s hearts and minds. Because if you get your spirit happy, it gets your mind happy, then you get your body happy.”

Bentley said the whole Word of God is “indispensable” in her life, with one of many impactful Bible passages including Psalm 91 that talks about how God protects those who trust, acknowledge and love him.

“For believers, Christian believers, the Word is our guide. The Word establishes faith and gives us the foundation on which to live life and be able to teach others, children and community members, neighbors,” Bentley said. “I mean where would we be as Christians without the word of God?”

The events are open to the public to listen or join as a reader.

The New York Mills marathon at 12 West Gilman Street:

Wednesday, June 23 to Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The Sebeka marathon at the town square by Teds Hardware on Hwy 71 and W Minnesota Street:

Sunday, July 4 from 3 to 10 p.m.

Monday, July 5 to Thursday, July 8 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“Just come in. Just come be a part,” Hawkins said. “Meet new people and just get out and enjoy life a little bit.”

If you’re interested in organizing a Bible marathon, contact the Roedigers on their website at biblereadingmarathon.org.