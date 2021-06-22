If the tight parking and filled grandstand seats showed anything it was that the 2021 Wadena County Fair was a success.

“From morning to night, there was people roaming the fairgrounds all day long. It was amazing to see all the people out and about again,” said Ryan Tichy, Wadena County Ag Society fair board director.

The crowds of all ages had plenty of options to choose from like the bouncy slide, axe throwing, new indoor and outdoor vendors and pretty full barns of animals and people. Board secretary Kylene Lehmann said the FFA Barnyard, the shaded areas nearby and agricultural machines were popular for families throughout the fair.

Each of the grandstand events saw great attendance, including the Wojo rodeo on Friday night especially, as Lehmann said. The rodeo came to Wadena for the first time in 2020, though this successful run was their first in conjunction with the fair.

“I felt they did a very nice rodeo, and it’s not just bulls and barrels, it's a little bit of everything that comes with rodeos,” Tichy said. “They were in awe of the amount of people that came,” Lehmann said. “She said, ‘I don’t know where everybody sat, where everybody kept coming from.’ So that was fun.”

And when the season’s first rain came, people still attended the Demo Derby on Sunday.

“Even Sunday, we had some hardcore fairgoers and the grandstand was packed,” Lehmann said. “We couldn't believe it because we were contemplating whether we should pull the plug or not, and we just said, ‘Well, we’re trying to build a Sunday fair.’”

The other large events of live music also brought in compliments from fans of Sherwin Linton and the bands themselves. Linton played during the senior lunch to a packed crowd listening and tapping their feet, as Lehmann described.

“The bands that do play here love our bandshell. They say it’s an awesome stage for acoustics,” Lehmann said.

With a fairly new set of fair board members, Lehmann said the members stepped into all the needed areas to make a great fair.

“Overall they said we had no idea the amount of work that goes in but they said they enjoyed it. Being able to see families especially here, having fun, spending time together, smiling and meeting up with friends and all that and just having a place for people to do that … they saw the big picture of why we run ourselves ragged during the fair,” Lehmann said.

Throughout the fair, 4-Hers hosted daily shows to prepare for the state fair. While the results won’t be set until rules are finalized later in the summer, about 25 exhibitors will likely head to state, according to Wadena County 4-H educator Kim Dailey. The 4-Hers were met with learning, successes and red ribbons that parents were grateful for the challenge, as Dailey said.

“The real winner is the kid who learns the most,” as judge Vern Holzhueter shared with spectators at the poultry show on Friday.

The weather often cooperated for shows outside the show arena like the two pigs in the pig show and the host of poultry classes. The 4-Hers also had horse, beef, dairy, goat and rabbit shows.

“Overall exhibits were down a bit from 2019 but we still had a great showing with many new families,” Dailey said in an email. “I enjoyed every part of the fair from the food to the families, but the best parts were the smiles on my 4-Hers faces!”

A new open class sheep show on Saturday also meant additional learning experiences for the 4-Hers, according to Lehmann.

“The second judge placed the animals different than how the 4-H show went so it was good for the kids to see that … the judging is not absolute, it’s subjective,” Lehmann said. “So just because you get first place once doesn’t mean that you’ll always get first place with that animal.”

As Dailey’s first fair as an educator, she said there were “growing pains” with aspects that will be adjusted like having the food stand open later and on Sunday.

“We appreciate the community support and look forward to paying at least for part of each state fair registration with food stand profits,” Dailey said in an email. The board also thanks the community, volunteers, sponsors, the fair board members and their families.

Fair board members said they’re ready to keep making each fair bigger and better, including more free family activities.

The fair board members are volunteers, not paid positions, and they are always looking for more volunteers. For more information, email visit their website, Facebook page or email info@wadenacountyfair.com.