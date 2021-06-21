The annual Phelps Mill Festival with two full days of art, food, entertainment and kids’ activities plus craft wine and beer tasting is July 10 and 11.

The festival features fine artists and crafters from around the United States. Each exhibitor is handpicked by a panel of jurors to ensure quality and originality for the show, according to a festival news release. There are a variety of choices from paintings and prints to jewelry, apparel, furniture and pottery.

The kids’ activities will be provided by Fergus Falls Bethlehem Lutheran Church. The whole family can also enjoy entertainment in the shade at the main stage. On Saturday, “Mixed Nuts” by entertainers/artists Lori and Mark Hurley will delight children and adults alike with their adrenaline-driven comedy show. The shows are at 12:30 and 2:45 p.m.

Local entertainers, the Gritt Band, will share their eclectic variety of musical selections from current rock, pop and country music at 1:15 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the new additions highlights craft beer and wine vendors from the area with a tasting event from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. With a fee into the tasting event, attendees will receive a commemorative glass and enjoy music from Darren Quam.

Sunday’s community service and music will be at 10:30 a.m. as provided by Grace United Methodist Church of Fergus Falls. Performing at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday are the Front Fenders, who play some greats from the 50s-80s along with new songs and country favorites.

The tasty food selections include pancakes, brats, burgers, popcorn, pork chops, baked potatoes and root beer floats. The food vendors are all fundraising for local non-profit groups.

For more information about the Phelps Mill Festival and updates on the entertainment schedule, visit phelpsmillfestival.com or the festival page on Facebook.

This activity is funded in part by a grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

If you go

What: Phelps Mill Festival including artists, music and food

When: July 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Phelps Mill County Park, located just north of Underwood

How: Tickets are $5 with children under 12 years old free. There is free parking and a shuttle to the festival available.