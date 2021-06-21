Thursday, June 24
Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Tri-County Health Care from 3-7 p.m. at the New York Mills Sculpture Barn. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-7538 or emailing denise.peltier@tchc.org.
Saturday, June 26
Henning Fire and Rescue benefit for firefighter and EMR Garrett Greenwood, who was in a car accident on his way home from work and broke his shoulder, ribs and back. The fundraiser will support his family including medical bills. The benefit includes a spaghetti feed and silent auction at the Henning Festival Grounds from 3-7 p.m. Donations can be made to the First National Bank of Henning.
Sunday, June 27
2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Advanced tickets of $5 are available from the contestants or from Thrifty White Drug. Tickets at the door are $6. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Sign-ups for the Youth Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class at the Wadena County 4-H Building from 5-6:30 p.m. Participants must be 11 years of age before July 6. Contact Vern Kemper at 218-639-0736 with questions.
Sunday, July 4
Sebeka Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. in the town square by Teds Hardware on Hwy 71 and W Minnesota Street. The marathon continues Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can sign up to read or stop by to listen in. Call Lisa Hawkins at 218-639-3547 for questions.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Wadena chapter of the Alienated Grandparents Anonymous support group meets the first Saturday of every month at 1 p.m. at Humphrey Manor's community room in Wadena. Direct questions to 218-398-2077.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. Call 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director Tillman Phagan at 218-445-5568.