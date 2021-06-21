Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Tri-County Health Care from 3-7 p.m. at the New York Mills Sculpture Barn. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-7538 or emailing denise.peltier@tchc.org.

Saturday, June 26

Henning Fire and Rescue benefit for firefighter and EMR Garrett Greenwood, who was in a car accident on his way home from work and broke his shoulder, ribs and back. The fundraiser will support his family including medical bills. The benefit includes a spaghetti feed and silent auction at the Henning Festival Grounds from 3-7 p.m. Donations can be made to the First National Bank of Henning.

Sunday, June 27

2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Advanced tickets of $5 are available from the contestants or from Thrifty White Drug. Tickets at the door are $6. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Sign-ups for the Youth Firearms Safety Training Classroom Class at the Wadena County 4-H Building from 5-6:30 p.m. Participants must be 11 years of age before July 6. Contact Vern Kemper at 218-639-0736 with questions.

Sunday, July 4

Sebeka Bible Reading Marathon starts at 2 p.m. in the town square by Teds Hardware on Hwy 71 and W Minnesota Street. The marathon continues Monday to Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can sign up to read or stop by to listen in. Call Lisa Hawkins at 218-639-3547 for questions.

