Miss Wadena 2019 Courtny Warren plans to take the stage Sunday, June 27, to pass on the crown to one of five contestants.

She'll be bringing with her a dance routine she performed during the 2019 pageant and plans to put on a new dance performance based on the 2021 "Mahalo" theme.

With two years under her belt, we caught up with the busy Miss Wadena to find out what she's been up to.

What's keeping you busy these days, and has life taken any turns from when you first became Miss Wadena?

Warren: “Throughout two years, the first year was pretty busy, packed full of parades all summer. Then Christmas and Thanksgiving events. Then with COVID happening, the last six months I haven't had much to do.”

She completed her first year of college at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, where she is majoring in interior design. She continues to enjoy that path, which involves four years of college. Only having one in-person class was a struggle for the very social Warren.

With events happening again, Warren has been busy attending the Easter egg hunt, Miss Pine River pageant, the Town and Country breakfast and riding at the top of the Miss Wadena float.

How has being Miss Wadena affected the way you live, work and play?

Warren: "I've always been a super outgoing and talkative girl which I think helps being Miss Wadena but Miss Wadena has also helped draw that side out even more. I make sure to set a good example because I usually am out around kids when I am out at an event. Miss Wadena has helped me carry myself better."

What opportunities has it opened for you?

Warren: "It has opened up many opportunities to get out into the community and getting to know new people. ...Those are awesome and those are the type of relationships you always remember from this type of opportunities."

What's your feeling about handing over the honor?

Warren: "I'm very excited and also very sad. Those relationship you grow in the community - I'm going to be sad to not make as big of connections with people. But on the other side of it, I am excited to give it up because all contestants this year are amazing young girls. I'm very excited to see who the next Miss Wadena will be."

Any advice for the next Miss Wadena?

Warren: "Always be yourself. If you are winning Miss Wadena, be outgoing, be true to who you are. The community doesn't want to see a different side of you they want to see who you are and who is representing your town and community. Set a good example, always be outgoing, talk with people because you will make relationships that last a lifetime."

The next Miss Wadena

Five contestants are vying for the crown including, Grace Gallant, Sara Goetze, Kaylin Lupkes, Taliah Brown and Emma Bushinger.

Little Miss attendants include Kylie Soule, the daughter of Kristi and Brad; Ruby Petrowski, daughter of Tabitha and Scott; Emerson Moonen, daughter of Laura and Jeremy; Harper Prizler, daughter of Sheena and Joe; and Nevaeh Mench, daughter of Jessica Iken and Moe Mench.