Miss Wadena contestants have been hard at work preparing for competition set for 7 p.m., June 27, at the Memorial Auditorium.

Here's a closer look at who is competing for the 2021 crown.

Grace Gallant

Gallant is sponsored by the Wadena County Humane Society board of directors.

Her talent includes playing guitar and singing and she plans to perform "The Greatest Showman Mashup" as part of her talent.

Her parents are Mandy and Norm Gallant. Her sister is Madelyn Gallant.

Gallant plans to graduate in 2022 and pursue a degree in marketing. Her interests include photography, playing guitar, playing basketball and volunteering.

Sara Goetze

Sara Goetze is sponsored by Merickel Lumber. Her talent includes performing a monologue which she has written. Goetze is the daughter of Jane and David Goetze. Sara is a 2021 graduate and plans to attend MSU Moorhead for a degree in film production.

Goetze has interests in cats, reading and movies.

Kaylin Lupkes

Lupkes is sponsored by D+J Services. She is the daughter of Tammy and Kevin Lupkes and a sister to Kylie, Dawson and Lexie.

Kaylin plans to graduate in 2022 and plans to continue her education in business and marketing. Her hobbies include basketball, volleyball, lake time, and spending time with friends and family.

Her talent is singing, and she plans to sing "Hollow" by Tori Kelly.

Taliah Brown

Brown is sponsored by Hometown Crafts. She is the daughter of Rachael and BJ Spear and Lindsey Brown. Her siblings are Jaxson Brown, AdaLia and Adriana Spear.

Brown is a 2021 graduate and plans to attend UND majoring in aviation. She plans to be an air traffic controller.

Brown's hobbies include dance, singing, playing piano, sewing, quilting, hanging out with friends and family, going to the lake, jet skiing, reading, watching movies and documentaries.

Brown plans to perform a jazz dance at her talent piece.

Emma Bushinger

Bushinger is sponsored by North Risk Partners. She is the daughter of Chris and Julie Bushinger and the sister of Charlie.

She is a 2021 graduate and plans to attend NDSU to double major in music and psychology.

Bushinger's hobbies include music, quilting, spending time outdoors and hiking. She'll use her talent of singing to perform "Fly" by Maddie and Tae.

Advanced tickets are available now at Thrifty White Drug and from all contestants.