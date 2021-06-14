Sixty-seven runners gathered for the 2021 Sunnybrook Stomp 5K on Friday, June 11, at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena. The event started with a 1K for kids, followed by the 5K which was comprised of 22 male and 45 female runners.

The event is organized by Tri-County Health Care’s Wellness Committee. All proceeds went to Tri-County's pediatric rehab program.

Kenny Miller was the men’s top finisher with a time of 17:40. Johanna Brunsberg was the women’s top finisher with a time of 23:36.

Age category winners included: