Sixty-seven runners gathered for the 2021 Sunnybrook Stomp 5K on Friday, June 11, at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena. The event started with a 1K for kids, followed by the 5K which was comprised of 22 male and 45 female runners.
The event is organized by Tri-County Health Care’s Wellness Committee. All proceeds went to Tri-County's pediatric rehab program.
Kenny Miller was the men’s top finisher with a time of 17:40. Johanna Brunsberg was the women’s top finisher with a time of 23:36.
Age category winners included:
- ages 0-12 – Dylan Phillips (29:50), Jemma Januszeuski (30:49);
- ages 13-20 – Lane Hoefs (19:18), Johanna Brunsberg (23:36);
- ages 21-30 – Emily Warner (23:50), Cody Suchla (25:35);
- ages 31-40 – Taylor Lunemann (23:09), Chelsea Ornelas (25:06);
- ages 41-50 – Kenny Miller (17:40), Michelle Frost (29:21);
- ages 51-plus – Mike Brunsberg (23:25), Pam Doebbeling (28:06).