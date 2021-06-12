The 125 kids registered for the George Ditsworth Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 12, kept organizers busy with a steady stream of fish.

Most kids hauled in sunfish but bullhead, northern pike and sucker were also on the list.

Korie Klimek holds a sunfish she caught while fishing in the George Ditsworth tournament at Sunnybrook Saturday, June 12. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Top anglers for the day included:

1-4 age group

  • Blake Louks, 5.75 oz., sunfish,
  • Bentley Griffis, 5.4 oz., sunfish,
  • Payton Ashman, 3.45 oz., sunfish

5-10 age group

  • Bailey Folkestad, 7.27 oz., sunfish,
  • Maverick Hoppe, 6.95 oz., sunfish

11-15 age group

  • Brandy Folkestad, 8.05 oz., sunfish,
  • Dalton Butler, 6.4 oz., sunfish,
  • Aden Krell, 6.1 oz., sunfish

A-typical

  • Oliver Willis, 43.5 oz., northern pike,
  • Logan Dukowitz, 3.65 oz., bullhead,
  • Mason Samuelson, 1.95 oz., sucker