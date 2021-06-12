The 125 kids registered for the George Ditsworth Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 12, kept organizers busy with a steady stream of fish.
Most kids hauled in sunfish but bullhead, northern pike and sucker were also on the list.
Top anglers for the day included:
1-4 age group
- Blake Louks, 5.75 oz., sunfish,
- Bentley Griffis, 5.4 oz., sunfish,
- Payton Ashman, 3.45 oz., sunfish
5-10 age group
- Bailey Folkestad, 7.27 oz., sunfish,
- Maverick Hoppe, 6.95 oz., sunfish
11-15 age group
- Brandy Folkestad, 8.05 oz., sunfish,
- Dalton Butler, 6.4 oz., sunfish,
- Aden Krell, 6.1 oz., sunfish
A-typical
- Oliver Willis, 43.5 oz., northern pike,
- Logan Dukowitz, 3.65 oz., bullhead,
- Mason Samuelson, 1.95 oz., sucker