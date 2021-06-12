The 125 kids registered for the George Ditsworth Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 12, kept organizers busy with a steady stream of fish.

Most kids hauled in sunfish but bullhead, northern pike and sucker were also on the list.

Top anglers for the day included:

1-4 age group

Blake Louks, 5.75 oz., sunfish,

Bentley Griffis, 5.4 oz., sunfish,

Payton Ashman, 3.45 oz., sunfish

5-10 age group

Bailey Folkestad, 7.27 oz., sunfish,

Maverick Hoppe, 6.95 oz., sunfish

11-15 age group

Brandy Folkestad, 8.05 oz., sunfish,

Dalton Butler, 6.4 oz., sunfish,

Aden Krell, 6.1 oz., sunfish

