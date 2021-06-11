The 2021 June Jubilee parade did not disappoint for those looking for goodies, music, dancing and even a T-shirt cannon.

The grand parade kicks off events that continue on through Friday and Saturday in Wadena.

1-year-old Aspen Dahlvang reaches out showing off her goodie she picked up along the route of the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Crowds came out despite sweltering temperatures at the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Father Aaron Kuhn drives the car built as part of Father's Garage at the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Beckham Pearson and Bentley Pettit toss candy for the Wadena State Bank float at the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The WDC FFA team made the wise decision to hand out frozen treats at the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Miriam Miller and other staff at Taste of Colombia in Wadena took their parade entry to another level, dancing through the whole parade with temperatures in the mid 90s at the June Jubilee parade Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Wadena. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
The Nimrod Royalty appearing at the Wadena parade includes Courtney Hogan (back) Haley Hoemberg, Ellie Roggenkamp, Tenley Bartylla, Faith Burstad and Payton Rowe. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
New York Mills band members put on a great performance for parade attendees at the event June 10, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Mid Central National Bank members stood out from the crowd as they handed out goodies for all at the June Jubilee parade June 10, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Grabbing his first candy of the evening is Clayton Osborn at the June Jubilee parade June 10, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Henning School band members had to stay hydrated along the long path at the June Jubilee parade June 10, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Crowds showed up for a glimpse of fun and a bag of goodies at the June Jubilee parade June 10, 2021. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Verndale marching band members kept crowds entertained near the start of the 2021 June Jubilee parade. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Friday, June 11

Enjoy your favorite breakfast foods at the Town & Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at Burlington Northern Park. The Hoot & Toot, which showcases area law enforcement and emergency personnel and vehicles, is from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One or Depot parking lot.

The Sunnybrook Stomp 5K run/walk begins at 6:30 p.m. with the course through the park and industrial, health care and residential areas of the northeast side of Wadena. Registration in advance is required; there will be no in-person registration at the event. Online registration is open through June 9 at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wadena/SunnybrookStomp.

Adult tickets are $25, youth are $20 and kids under 10 years old participating in the 1K are free. The ticket sales benefit the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

Saturday, June 12

Breakfast delicacies strike again with the youth breakfast at Sunnybrook Park from 9-10 a.m. followed by the free youth fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon as a part of Family Fun Day. Kids can eat for free at the breakfast.

City-wide garage sales are also happening Thursday through Saturday.

