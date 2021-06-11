The 2021 June Jubilee parade did not disappoint for those looking for goodies, music, dancing and even a T-shirt cannon.

The grand parade kicks off events that continue on through Friday and Saturday in Wadena.

Friday, June 11

Enjoy your favorite breakfast foods at the Town & Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at Burlington Northern Park. The Hoot & Toot, which showcases area law enforcement and emergency personnel and vehicles, is from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One or Depot parking lot.

The Sunnybrook Stomp 5K run/walk begins at 6:30 p.m. with the course through the park and industrial, health care and residential areas of the northeast side of Wadena. Registration in advance is required; there will be no in-person registration at the event. Online registration is open through June 9 at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wadena/SunnybrookStomp.

Adult tickets are $25, youth are $20 and kids under 10 years old participating in the 1K are free. The ticket sales benefit the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

Saturday, June 12

Breakfast delicacies strike again with the youth breakfast at Sunnybrook Park from 9-10 a.m. followed by the free youth fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon as a part of Family Fun Day. Kids can eat for free at the breakfast.

City-wide garage sales are also happening Thursday through Saturday.