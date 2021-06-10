If you were hoping for a nice shaded spot along Wadena's June Jubilee parade, spots are already being claimed.

The kickoff to June Jubilee is back in 2021 with the grand parade starting at 7 p.m. Bring your water and perhaps an umbrella as the sun is shining and temperatures are expected to hang at 93 degrees. We are in a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Be prepared for a fun time and the chance that your candy will likely melt upon impact.

Drivers are reminded that there is no parking along the parade route after 3 p.m. on downtown Jefferson Street, Aldrich Avenue SW and Franklin Avenue SW. This is the main path for spectators to take in the parade.