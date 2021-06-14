As one of the first county fairs in the state, the Wadena County Fair is expecting some large crowds. The fair is June 17-20.

The packed schedule, including buildings opening at 10 a.m., brings carnival rides, animals, music, delectable eats and a rodeo. With the early fair, the hectic race is on and “we feel a little more pressed for time to make sure everything gets done,” as fair board secretary Kylene Lehmann said.

Besides the popular grandstand events, a host of new free activities are available. You can watch a group of Irish dancers, laugh along during a comedy show, tune into Julie Lee and the White Rose Band, bounce around the bounce house, learn about the K9 unit, visit the Future Farmers of America Barnyard and try a mechanical bull. You can also try axe throwing at the USAxe mobile unit after a lesson and paying a fee.

Seniors are also invited to a free recognition lunch on Friday at noon with music and bingo to follow. Everyone is invited to play bingo daily at 2 p.m.

As one of the historical buildings open, the church will have a cowboy church service on Sunday at 11 a.m. with leaders from the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys chapter in Brainerd/Pine River.

There will also be plenty of new food to try and local vendors to visit. Alongside the fair and carnival concessions, there will be kettle corn and barbeque-though the Wadena Smokehouse isn’t able to attend this year. Baby’s Bagels will have sandwiches and hamburgers on bagels and Hydration Station will have Norwegian waffles with a selection of toppings.

After their first time in Wadena in 2020, the Wojo Rodeo is returning for two nights of full rodeo events on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. The Red River Valley Pulls modified truck and tractor pull along with the Lawn Mower class is also back at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“That’s also fun to have local people participating in the grandstand event,” Lehmann said. “Everybody’s helping everyone and it’s so nice to just see that.”

The grandstand events wrap up on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the Demo Derby. Tickets for the Derby and tractor pull are $12 each; tickets for the rodeo are $15 each with kids 8 years old and younger free for both events. Tickets can be purchased in advance online through Eventbrite or purchased at the event. The ticket booth opens two hours before each event. The set price is to keep the line moving.

With all of these events, Lehmann thanks the fire departments and ambulances for their “outstanding” work.

If you’re thinking about the warm weather, Lehmann recommends people pace themselves and be cautious about overheating. There will be plenty of water available, a tent with shade set up and fans in the Beer Garden. You might also catch a splash from the Wadena-Deer Creek FFA chapter’s dunk tank which is open every afternoon and evening. They are fundraising for their trip to nationals in the fall.

A new free stage in the shade is another place to cool down, and if you’re a local artist who would like to perform, the fair would love to host you. The fair board also added an outdoor beer garden in the picnic shelter for people to enjoy the bands.

The animal exhibits have also been growing over the years, according to Lehmann, where you can see rabbits, cows, chickens and goats. A new open class for sheep is on Saturday at 9 a.m. Lehmann also recommends the ‘just for fun’ class.

“I’m really hoping people will exhibit in the just for fun division,” Lehmann said. “This has some Pinterest stuff, it has barn quilts and if you were a sewer you can enter your COVID-19 mask and get judged and maybe earn a blue ribbon in that class.”

With the fair bringing in lots of people and being run on volunteer hours, Lehmann said more volunteers are always needed whether in calm or fast-paced jobs like selling tickets or working at the concession stand. You can message the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Facebook or email them at wadenacountyfair@gmail.com to volunteer.

For more information, you can view the full fair schedule on the Pioneer Journal website as well as pick up a copy at the city offices in Wadena, Menahga, Sebeka and Verndale and Glamour Salon, Hometown Crafts and the Wadena County 4-H Extension office.