Thursday, June 17
- Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.
- Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more. You can also help create artwork for the Dino Park crosswalk project and receive $2 in farmers market bucks on June 17 and 24.
Friday, June 18
- Wadena Farmers Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Staples Lamp Camp public performance of "Order Up!" at 7 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium. Tickets are free with a free will offering.
Saturday, June 19
Wadena County Humane Society open house fundraiser and tour from 4-6:30 p.m. at 910 Ash Ave. NE. Meals are $8 per adult, $5 for kids 13 and under or $25 for a family of two adults and kids under age 13.
Sunday, June 20
Father's Day Motorshow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Verndale's mainstreet. Anything with a motor is welcome to the show. The event helps raise money for local charities.
Tuesday, June 22
Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse.
Thursday, June 24
Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Tri-County Health Care from 3-7 p.m. at the New York Mills Sculpture Barn. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-7538 or emailing denise.peltier@tchc.org.
Saturday, June 26
Henning Fire and Rescue benefit for firefighter and EMR Garrett Greenwood, who was in a car accident on his way home from work and broke his shoulder, ribs and back. The fundraiser will support his family including medical bills. The benefit includes a spaghetti feed and silent auction at the Henning Festival Grounds from 3-7 p.m. Donations can be made to the First National Bank of Henning.
Sunday, June 27
2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Advanced tickets of $5 are available from the contestants or from Thrifty White Drug. Tickets at the door are $6. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. Call 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director Tillman Phagan at 218-445-5568.