Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System ( main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples.



main campus by the farmer's market), 49725 County 83, Staples. Stop by the Staples Area Farmers' Market from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Lakewood main campus for vendors fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs, baked goods and more. You can also help create artwork for the Dino Park crosswalk project and receive $2 in farmers market bucks on June 17 and 24.

Friday, June 18

Wadena Farmers Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.

Staples Lamp Camp public performance of "Order Up!" at 7 p.m. at Centennial Auditorium. Tickets are free with a free will offering.

Saturday, June 19

Wadena County Humane Society open house fundraiser and tour from 4-6:30 p.m. at 910 Ash Ave. NE. Meals are $8 per adult, $5 for kids 13 and under or $25 for a family of two adults and kids under age 13.

Sunday, June 20

Father's Day Motorshow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Verndale's mainstreet. Anything with a motor is welcome to the show. The event helps raise money for local charities.

Tuesday, June 22

Wadena-Deer Creek produce stand from 9 a.m. to noon at the school greenhouse.

Thursday, June 24

Free car seat clinic with Todd-Wadena Healthy Connections and Tri-County Health Care from 3-7 p.m. at the New York Mills Sculpture Barn. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 218-631-7538 or emailing denise.peltier@tchc.org.

Saturday, June 26

Henning Fire and Rescue benefit for firefighter and EMR Garrett Greenwood, who was in a car accident on his way home from work and broke his shoulder, ribs and back. The fundraiser will support his family including medical bills. The benefit includes a spaghetti feed and silent auction at the Henning Festival Grounds from 3-7 p.m. Donations can be made to the First National Bank of Henning.

Sunday, June 27

2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. Advanced tickets of $5 are available from the contestants or from Thrifty White Drug. Tickets at the door are $6. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Standing dates