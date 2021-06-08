An open house fundraiser and tour is planned for the future site of the Wadena County Humane Society on June 19.

The event is themed "Going for the Gold," and will go from 4-6:30 p.m. at the facility at 910 Ash Ave. NE, which is on east Highway 10 in Wadena. The event allows people a look inside the building to see the plans for the facility. Games, silent auction and food are included. A bounce house is planned.

The "Going for the Gold" part of the event comes when Wadena County Humane Society Board member Kelly Brooks Paradise brings her dad's (Herb Brooks) Olympic gold medal to the event for people to snag a photo of.

Meals are $8 per adult, $5 for kids 13 and under or $25 for a family of two adults and kids under age 13.

For more information, or to pre-purchase meals, contact Kelly at kparadise@wadenacountyhumanesociety.org. Advance meal purchase is preferred.