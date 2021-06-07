The Wadena Veterans of Foreign Wars will conduct a patriotic flag disposal ceremony on Flag Day, Monday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

The history of the flag will be presented by a Wadena Elks Lodge member. A flag folding demonstration will be given, along with the meaning of each of the 13 folds. Then a fire will be started and several flags will be properly disposed of during which time the VFW will offer a salute to the nation's flag and our freedom.

Free stick flags will be given to everyone attending. Bring your own chairs.

The Veterans Park is on Harry Rich Drive, just off Highway 10 east in Wadena.