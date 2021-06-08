Thursday, June 10
- Grab your sketchbook and join author and illustrator Jason Walz online as he talks about making comics at 6 p.m. Register for the free event at forms.gle/GNfL6MhZAW532Ap18.
- June Jubilee grand parade starts at 7 p.m.
- City wide garage sales June 10-12.
Friday, June 11
- Town and Country Breakfast at Burlington Northern Park from 7-10 a.m.
- Hoot & Toot from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One parking lot. Come check out the fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.
- Fireworks at the Wadena County Fairgrounds at dusk.
- Wadena Farmers Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.
- Learn about the history of New York Mills on a walking tour with the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 5 p.m. The tour is $6 per person; meet at the Cultural Center. Following is a free reception for the think-off finalists and "The Happiness Project" regional artists at 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
- Family Fun Day at Sunnybrook Park includes youth breakfast from 9-10 a.m.; fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon; and a hot dog lunch at 12:30 p.m.
- Connect to Wellness scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park with prizes along the way and prizes for two winning teams. Teams of two are $60; register online.
- New York Mills Ronald McDonald House Charity Motorcycle Ride starts at the VFW on Hwy 10 at noon.
- Finalists for the Great American Think-Off debate "Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” at the Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door; students are $5.
Monday, June 14
Flag disposal ceremony at the Wadena Veterans Park, just off Highway 10 east, at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and learn about the history of the flag along with flag folding and proper disposal demonstrations.
Wednesday, June 16
- Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
- Join a family introduction to mindfulness and meditation class with Staples-Motley Schools on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the high school. The sessions are $10 each or $15 for a family and will talk about mindfulness in breathing, walking, stress, sitting, anxiety, cooking, parenting and more. Registration is on the school's website.
Thursday, June 17
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.
Standing dates
- Cards and Farkel 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the library. A recording will also be shared on the library's Facebook page.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.
- Wadena Area Food Shelf open by appointment on Mondays and Thursdays. Call 218-631-7605. Located at 205 Aldrich Ave SE, Wadena.
- Verndale Area Food Shelf is open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday; and 5-7 p.m. every first Thursday at 402 NE Clark Dr. Contact the director Tillman Phagan at 218-445-5508.