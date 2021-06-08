Grab your sketchbook and join author and illustrator Jason Walz online as he talks about making comics at 6 p.m. Register for the free event at forms.gle/GNfL6MhZAW532Ap18.

June Jubilee grand parade starts at 7 p.m.

City wide garage sales June 10-12.

Friday, June 11

Town and Country Breakfast at Burlington Northern Park from 7-10 a.m.

Hoot & Toot from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One parking lot. Come check out the fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.

Fireworks at the Wadena County Fairgrounds at dusk.

Wadena Farmers Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.

Learn about the history of New York Mills on a walking tour with the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 5 p.m. The tour is $6 per person; meet at the Cultural Center. Following is a free reception for the think-off finalists and "The Happiness Project" regional artists at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Family Fun Day at Sunnybrook Park includes youth breakfast from 9-10 a.m.; fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon; and a hot dog lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Connect to Wellness scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park with prizes along the way and prizes for two winning teams. Teams of two are $60; register online.

New York Mills Ronald McDonald House Charity Motorcycle Ride starts at the VFW on Hwy 10 at noon.

Finalists for the Great American Think-Off debate "Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” at the Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door; students are $5.

Monday, June 14

Flag disposal ceremony at the Wadena Veterans Park, just off Highway 10 east, at 7 p.m. Bring your own chairs and learn about the history of the flag along with flag folding and proper disposal demonstrations.

Wednesday, June 16

Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.

Join a family introduction to mindfulness and meditation class with Staples-Motley Schools on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the high school. The sessions are $10 each or $15 for a family and will talk about mindfulness in breathing, walking, stress, sitting, anxiety, cooking, parenting and more. Registration is on the school's website.

Thursday, June 17

Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (main campus by the farmer's market), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.

Standing dates