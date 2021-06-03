The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant committee is asking the community to choose the People’s Choice Casual Wear Award. This is the first year that this has been available to the general public. You are asked to vote for your favorite casual wear attire at $1 per vote.

The money raised from this project will be used for scholarships for the Miss Wadena contestants. Watch for the candidates pictures in several downtown businesses windows and then go vote at Leeseberg’s Sweet Treats or Drastic Measures for your favorite casual wear attire.

The voting will be available starting with June Jubilee on Thursday, June 10, through Saturday, June 26, at noon at both businesses. Voting will recommence before the start of the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, June 27, and again during the intermission. The casual wear outfit with the most votes will receive a special prize basket for the People’s Choice Award in Casual Wear.

Everyone is invited to attend the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to find out the winning recipient on Sunday, June 27, at 7 p.m at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. The doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Advanced tickets of $5 are available from the contestants or from Thrifty White Drug. Tickets at the door are $6.