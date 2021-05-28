The public is invited to the New York Mills Cultural Center's Spring into Summer event. Planned for Wednesday, June 2, from 5-8 p.m., it will take place at the New York Mills Sculpture Park and Barn.

Described as a family-friendly, collaborative and an art-centered event, it will have free children's activities, pay-as-you-go adult projects, community mural painting, live music, food trucks, a crash bar and a live auction.

Children's activities include:

Early Childhood Family Education sensory fun with dirt and flowers

Artist Brad Wegscheid's Scribbletastic Fun-O-Matic Command Post

Interactive make-and-take projects by Early Childhood Family Education, the New York Mills Library and the Cultural Center



Adult activities are $8 workshops. Participation in all four is available for $25.

Options for adult workshops:

Floral arranging with Kellie Smith Floral

Planting and learning about succulents with Denis Peltier

Create found object owl art with Cheryl Bannes

Make a book mark or note card (or bring your own item) using natural flower-pressed dye with Perala + Co

Activities for all ages include:

Paint with Nate community mural project led by Nate Leutgers of Park Rapids

Food trucks by Ruby's Pinoy Foods and Lowriders Tacos and Pizza

A cash bar that includes beer, pop and water

A live auction of artist-made items hosted by Perala Bros. Auctioneers starting at 7 p.m.

Live music schedule:

Children's music with Rebecca Imsande from 5-6 p.m.

Live performance by Eliza Korenne 6-7 p.m.

Music from Dave Virnala following the live auction until 8 p.m.

According to the Cultural Center, this event was made possible by Minnesota votes and through grants from the Lake Region Arts Council and the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund. The Cultural Center would like to thank the artists, businesses, individuals and organizational partners that made this possible.

For more information, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339. Rain date for this event is Thursday June 3.