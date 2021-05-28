Carrie Mesrobian will be the featured guest on the BookEnds Online Edition on Saturday, June 12 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

Mesrobian is the acclaimed author of "Sex & Violence" and "Cut Both Ways," two books that set fire to the unfair stereotypes and contradictions that persist today, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. Her most recent book, "The Whitsun Daughters," was named as a 2021 Minnesota Book Awards finalist in the Young People’s Literature category.

Mesrobian's writing has appeared in the StarTribune, Brain, Child magazine, Calyx and other web and print publications. She also teaches at The Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis .

BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers via Zoom on the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m. The program is free and open to the public.

To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218-631-9079.

Check the website WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers. This year's programs include Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, David LaRochelle and Julie Jo Severson.