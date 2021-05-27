Kitchigami Regional Library locations have set their summer reading programs and you can take part in person or virtually with the main events.

They first present children’s author and illustrator duo Stephen and Trisha Speed Shaskan.

Pre-school and elementary kids can enjoy these free virtual presentations that promote literacy, art, and music. Let kids create their own stories by having the author and illustrator of “Punk Skunks” prompt their audience to shout out whatever comes to mind. Join in Thursdays on June 17, July 1, and July 15 at 10 a.m. at home or view with others at your local library to experience these live Zoom interactive events. Each session features different stories and songs for kids to enjoy.

June 22 and July 20

Learn, listen, draw, dance with Nicholas Pawlowski as he presents “The Story Table: Timeless Tales for Changing Times.” This virtual Summer Reading two-part series on Zoom will get your kids moving and laughing with stories that talk about teamwork, friendship, kindness, and how to succeed when faced with challenges. Join in Tuesday, June 22 and Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. at home or view with others at your local library to experience storytelling that engages your eyes, ears, hands, feet, and hearts. Each story is different and can stand on its own.

For more information about how to join go to the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library.