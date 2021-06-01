Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.

Friday, June 4

Wadena Farmers Market from 2-5:30 p.m. on Wesley Lawn across from Tri-County Health Care.

Sunday, June 6

St. Helen’s Episcopal Church in Wadena will host a memorial service for longtime deacon Marlene Ceynar at 10 a.m. Marlene passed away suddenly Jan. 19, 2021. The public is invited to take part in the service and share memories. St. Helen’s is located at 22 SW Dayton Ave. For more information, contact Michael Craig at 320-761-6740.

Monday, June 7

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union is hosting free Community Shred Days at their Staples Office from 2- 3:30pm.

Thursday, June 10

Grab your sketchbook and join author and illustrator Jason Walz online as he talks about making comics at 6 p.m. Register for the free event at forms.gle/GNfL6MhZAW532Ap18.

June Jubilee grand parade starts at 7 p.m.

City wide garage sales June 10-12.

Friday, June 11

Town and Country Breakfast at Burlington Northern Park from 7-10 a.m.

Hoot & Toot from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One parking lot. Come check out the fire trucks, police cars and ambulances.

Fireworks at the Wadena County Fairgrounds at dusk.

Learn about the history of New York Mills on a walking tour with the Otter Tail County Historical Society at 5 p.m. The tour is $6 per person; meet at the Cultural Center. Following is a free reception for the think-off finalists and "The Happiness Project" regional artists at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Family Fun Day at Sunnybrook Park includes youth breakfast from 9-10 a.m.; fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon; and a hot dog lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Connect to Wellness scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Park with prizes along the way and prizes for two winning teams. Teams of two are $60; register online.

New York Mills Ronald McDonald House Charity Motorcycle Ride starts at the VFW on Hwy 10 at noon.

Finalists for the Great American Think-Off debate "Which is more important: to win or to play by the rules?” at the Cultural Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door; students are $5.

Standing dates