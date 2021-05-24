Thursday, May 27
- Join the Wadena Utilities Department for the Ride and Drive Event from 4 to 6 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park. Test drive electric vehicles, learn about charging options, meet utility employees and enjoy a free meal.
Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0265913064 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.
Friday, May 28
See both diesel and gassers in the Central Lakes College Diesel Program truck show from 5 to 7 p.m., at the CLC Staples Campus. You can also enter your trucks in the free show on the college's website.
Monday, May 31
- Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. at the Wadena cemetery.
Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. at the Staples All Veterans Park.
Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. at the Deer Creek Veterans Park.
- Wadena County Ag Society horse fun show starting at 11 a.m. All riders are welcome; $20 entry fee per horse and rider combo.
Tuesday, June 1
- First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1 - 4 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, June 2
Enjoy children's activities and crafts for adults along with music and a food truck at the New York Mills Barn Sculpture Park from 5-8 p.m.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.