Join the Wadena Utilities Department for the Ride and Drive Event from 4 to 6 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park. Test drive electric vehicles, learn about charging options, meet utility employees and enjoy a free meal.

Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0265913064 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.

Friday, May 28

See both diesel and gassers in the Central Lakes College Diesel Program truck show from 5 to 7 p.m., at the CLC Staples Campus. You can also enter your trucks in the free show on the college's website.

Monday, May 31

Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. at the Wadena cemetery.

Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. at the Staples All Veterans Park.

Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. at the Deer Creek Veterans Park.

Wadena County Ag Society horse fun show starting at 11 a.m. All riders are welcome; $20 entry fee per horse and rider combo.

Tuesday, June 1

First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1 - 4 p.m. All are welcome.

Wednesday, June 2

Enjoy children's activities and crafts for adults along with music and a food truck at the New York Mills Barn Sculpture Park from 5-8 p.m.

Standing dates