Tri-County Health Care will be hosting a free pediatric rehab screening on May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Wadena Rehabilitation Clinic.

The purpose of the screening is to identify areas of concern that may need further evaluation, according to a Tri-County news release. Parents will also meet with rehab staff members, including physical therapists, occupational therapists and a speech-language pathologist.

After checking in, the child will have 10 minutes with physical and occupational therapy and then 10 minutes with speech. After the screening, the parents will receive feedback on their next steps.

Appointment time slots are limited. Please call 218-631-7475 to schedule a free screening. Learn more at TCHC.org.

Tri-County Health Care requires masking and social distancing during visits and appointments.