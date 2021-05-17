Thursday, May 20
- Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.
- Senior conference on aging from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. The conference is free to attend and includes four presentations. Register at eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-you-tickets-141052769631.
- Free Farmers to Families food distribution at Brunswick New York Mills, 318 W Gilman Street. The line begins at 2:30 p.m.; no income or residency requirements. Additional boxes can be picked up for those who aren't able to attend.
Friday, May 21
- Tune in live to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tri-County Hospital project at 12:30 p.m. on their website.
Saturday, May 22
- Enjoy a free seed planting activity at Burlington Northern Park for students preschool and up from 9 a.m. to noon. Any questions, call Bonnie Kingsley at 218-371-9487.
- Join “Caleb’s Race - Face Pace or Full Speed” at Tapley’s Park. Meet at 8 a.m. and run at 9 a.m. The race is hosted by WDC NHS students in honor of Caleb Hagen. Adults are $25, students $15 and Caleb’s classmates free. You can register on the school website.
- Verndale Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast and Verndale Garden Club is having their plant sale starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Verndale Fire Hall.
- Sunday, May 23
- The first race of the Wadena County enduro series starts at 1 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.
Tuesday, May 25
- Free developmental screening for children infancy through adolescence from 4-6 p.m. at Tri-County's Wadena Rehabilitation Clinic, 311 Jefferson St. N. Call 218-631-7475 to reserve a screening appointment.
- Hear from diverse storytellers throughout Minnesota about perceptions of mental health challenges in a virtual event with Wellness in the Woods from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register online on Eventbrite.
Thursday, May 27
Join the Wadena Utilities Department for the Ride and Drive Event from 4 to 6 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park. Test drive electric vehicles, learn about charging options, meet utility employees and enjoy a free meal.
Friday, May 28
See both diesel and gassers in the Central Lakes College Diesel Program truck show from 5 to 7 p.m., at the CLC Staples Campus. You can also enter your trucks in the free show on the college's website.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.