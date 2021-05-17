Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-4 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.

Senior conference on aging from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom. The conference is free to attend and includes four presentations. Register at eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-you-tickets-141052769631.

Free Farmers to Families food distribution at Brunswick New York Mills, 318 W Gilman Street. The line begins at 2:30 p.m.; no income or residency requirements. Additional boxes can be picked up for those who aren't able to attend.

Friday, May 21

Tune in live to the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tri-County Hospital project at 12:30 p.m. on their website.

Saturday, May 22

Enjoy a free seed planting activity at Burlington Northern Park for students preschool and up from 9 a.m. to noon. Any questions, call Bonnie Kingsley at 218-371-9487.

Join “Caleb’s Race - Face Pace or Full Speed” at Tapley’s Park. Meet at 8 a.m. and run at 9 a.m. The race is hosted by WDC NHS students in honor of Caleb Hagen. Adults are $25, students $15 and Caleb’s classmates free. You can register on the school website.

Verndale Fire Department is hosting a pancake breakfast and Verndale Garden Club is having their plant sale starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Verndale Fire Hall.

Sunday, May 23

The first race of the Wadena County enduro series starts at 1 p.m. at the Wadena County Fairgrounds.

Tuesday, May 25

Free developmental screening for children infancy through adolescence from 4-6 p.m. at Tri-County's Wadena Rehabilitation Clinic, 311 Jefferson St. N. Call 218-631-7475 to reserve a screening appointment.

Hear from diverse storytellers throughout Minnesota about perceptions of mental health challenges in a virtual event with Wellness in the Woods from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can register online on Eventbrite.



Thursday, May 27

Join the Wadena Utilities Department for the Ride and Drive Event from 4 to 6 p.m. in Burlington Northern Park. Test drive electric vehicles, learn about charging options, meet utility employees and enjoy a free meal.

Friday, May 28

See both diesel and gassers in the Central Lakes College Diesel Program truck show from 5 to 7 p.m., at the CLC Staples Campus. You can also enter your trucks in the free show on the college's website.

