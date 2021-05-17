The Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant committee is excited to announce that there will be a 2021 Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant.

The talent filled event will be held Sunday, June 27, at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. There will be five young ladies seeking the title of Miss Wadena 2021.

The theme will be ‘Mahalo” Wadena. The current royalty of Miss Wadena—Courtny Warren, first princess—Lael Bervig and second princess—Maggie Carlson are the current representatives until the new royalty is crowned. Watch for more details coming soon.