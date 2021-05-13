The 5K run/walk will be held June 11 at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena. The race will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration is online only and ends on June 9. There will be no same-day registration due to COVID-19 precautions, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

All participants who register before May 17 are guaranteed a T-shirt. Additional shirts are only available as supplies last.

The cost for the 5K is $25 for adults and $20 for children 12 or younger. The kids 1K for ages 10 or younger is free.

The 5K course is a snapshot of Wadena – it includes the park, industrial, health care and residential areas of the northeast side of Wadena.

All proceeds of the Sunnybrook Stomp will benefit the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

For more information on how to register online, visit TCHC.org/events or contact Sarah Maninga at sarah.maninga@tchc.org.