After a year with dozens of drive-by parade celebrations besides June Jubilee, the Wadena Chamber of Commerce is ready to host the three-day event with the parade on June 10.

You’ll once again be able to take in the parade along with the enthusiasm of those around you. The only change is having parade entries check-in at the high school instead of M-State, according to Chamber employee Crystal Riddle.

The Minnesota pandemic guidelines, including capacity limits and social distancing requirements, to lessen the spread of COVID-19 are scheduled to end on May 28. Masking is not required but is encouraged for people who are not vaccinated.

Parade entries are being accepted through May 31. You can email the Chamber, call or stop by the Depot for a form.

“It’s so fun to watch the children, how excited they get, watching parades and grabbing their candy,” Riddle said.

There is plenty to look forward to this summer from the Miss Wadena Scholarship Pageant to the Wadena County Fair and England Prairie show days. Here’s what the current plans look like for June Jubilee:

Thursday, June 10

You can get your first taste of summer with a hamburger fry at the Wadena VFW from 4:30-7 p.m. in the parking lot. Then head to the streets for the parade at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Enjoy your favorite breakfast foods at the Town & Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at Burlington Northern Park. The Hoot & Toot, which showcases area law enforcement and emergency personnel and vehicles, is from 9-11 a.m. in the Super One or Depot parking lot.

The Sunnybrook Stomp 5K run/walk begins at 6:30 p.m. with the course through the park and industrial, health care and residential areas of the northeast side of Wadena. Registration in advance is required; there will be no in-person registration at the event. Online registration is open through June 9 at runsignup.com/Race/MN/Wadena/SunnybrookStomp.

Adult tickets are $25, youth are $20 and kids under 10 years old participating in the 1K are free. The ticket sales benefit the Tri-County Health Care pediatric rehab program.

Saturday, June 12

Breakfast delicacies strike again with the youth breakfast at Sunnybrook Park from 9-10 a.m. followed by the free youth fishing tournament from 10 a.m. to noon as a part of Family Fun Day. Kids can eat for free at the breakfast.

City-wide garage sales are also happening Thursday through Saturday.

If you’re interested in volunteering for any of the events, contact Riddle at 218-632-7704 or email chamber@wadenacoc.com.