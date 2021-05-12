Grab your sketchbook and join graphic novel author and illustrator Jason Walz and the Kitchigami Regional Library on Thursday, June 10 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. He will teach a step by step guide on drawing dystopian monsters.

Walz is the author of the “Last Pick” trilogy. He will also share about his experience and answer questions about creating and publishing graphic novels and comics. You will also have the chance to share your creations with the group. The program is recommended for ages 10+.

You can register on the KRLS Legacy Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact the Wadena City Library at 218-631-2476. Once registered, you’ll receive a link to the Zoom presentation a few days before the event.

This free Legacy Program is funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.