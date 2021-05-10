Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks for making it a summer full of life, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps five*, powered by Suburban Propane, via their SuburbanCares initiative. The Red Cross is also thanking those who come to donate May 28-June 12 with a limited-edition T-shirt, while supplies last.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities through June 16:
Bertha
May 17: Noon - 6 p.m., New Life Church of God, 401 Main St. W
Staples
May 26: Noon. - 6 p.m., Staples Alliance Church, 1512 8th St. NE
Motley
May 27: Noon - 6 p.m., Motley United Methodist Church, 847 3rd Ave. Lane S
Wadena
June 2: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Maslowski Wellness & Research Center, 17 5th St. SW
Perham
June 7: Noon - 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW
June 8: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 619 3rd Ave. SW
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.