Thursday, May 13

Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo's Lunchbox at 10 a.m. The interactive livestream presentation will be hosted on the Wadena City Library Facebook page.

Enjoy live theatre in-person or from your home with "The Last Five Years" by Lamplighter Community Theatre. Performances are on May 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. In-person shows are at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com.