Celebrate the end of the ECFE season with a Wadena Tour of Parks from 4:30-6 p.m. Start at the school (outside Door 7 in your car) and receive a map, snacks and book to start your adventure driving through town. Call 218-632-2364 to register for a maximum of 120 children.

Friday, May 7

Saturday, May 8

Take a Mom Fishing Weekend — when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license — is Saturday, May 8, to Sunday, May 9. This special weekend is defined in Minnesota statutes as the weekend that coincides with Mother’s Day.

Tuesday, May 11

Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 13

Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo's Lunchbox at 10 a.m. The interactive livestream presentation will be hosted on the Wadena City Library Facebook page.

Enjoy live theatre in-person or from your home with "The Last Five Years" by Lamplighter Community Theatre. Performances are on May 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. In-person shows are at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com.