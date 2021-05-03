Thursday, May 6
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 1-2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 403 2nd St. SE, Wadena.
Celebrate the end of the ECFE season with a Wadena Tour of Parks from 4:30-6 p.m. Start at the school (outside Door 7 in your car) and receive a map, snacks and book to start your adventure driving through town. Call 218-632-2364 to register for a maximum of 120 children.
Friday, May 7
- Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/1561605292 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.
- Prospective bear hunters have through Friday, May 7, to apply for a bear hunting license in lottery areas. Applications for the 2021 season should be submitted online or via telephone at 888-665-4236.
Saturday, May 8
- Author Julie Jo Severson will share about her book "Secret Twin Cities" in the BookEnds online edition at 11 a.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.
- Make a Mother's Day floral arrangement at the Vintage Golf Club from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Drinks and appetizers included with supplies for $15.
Take a Mom Fishing Weekend — when Minnesota-resident moms can fish without purchasing a license — is Saturday, May 8, to Sunday, May 9. This special weekend is defined in Minnesota statutes as the weekend that coincides with Mother’s Day.
Tuesday, May 11
Wadena Senior Center board meeting at 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
Join Lalo and his friends as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo's Lunchbox at 10 a.m. The interactive livestream presentation will be hosted on the Wadena City Library Facebook page.
Enjoy live theatre in-person or from your home with "The Last Five Years" by Lamplighter Community Theatre. Performances are on May 13-15 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. In-person shows are at the Landmark Inn, 631 3rd Ave., Staples. Tickets can be purchased at www.lctstaples.com.
Wadena County Public Health Moderna vaccine clinic appointments from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 22 Dayton Ave. SE., Wadena. Register online at prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/0715462393 or call 218-631-7629 or 1-888-883-0351. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 15
Enjoy a girls day at the Staples Depot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a succulent bar, pink lemonade, cupcakes and door prize drawings. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.