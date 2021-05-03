Fun is set to return to the England Prairie Pioneer Club this summer as the group is planning their usual activities and planting others.

The group started out the season Monday, May 3, by planting potatoes in one of the fields on site. They plan to harvest those potatoes during the last of the club's show days Sunday, Aug. 22. You can come see if there's a potato for you.

The next big event for the club is June 4. They'll have their pancake supper and bake sale from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Show days this year are Aug. 20-22. Opening night kicks off with a roast beef dinner. Saturday includes the antique tractor pull and events and demonstrations throughout the day. Sunday you can see horses working the fields for harvest along with other events throughout the site.

A fall pancake supper and bake sale is planned for September 17 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.