People might keep a mental health diagnosis or struggle hidden, not know about the resources available, decide to self-medicate or ‘tough it out’ on their own. But each of these are impacted by the stigmas surrounding mental health.

“When we start talking about mental health pieces we’re afraid to talk about that,” said Jode Freyholtz-London, executive director of Wellness in the Woods. She said other illnesses are more openly discussed. “We don’t send anybody a get well soon card or a balloon if they have depression because we don’t know what to do. … We’re even afraid to bring up the topic because not me, I’m good.”

Throughout May, Wellness in the Woods is hosting virtual events to address these stigmas. The topics will include sessions on mental health diagnoses, chemical health, different nationalities and the LGBTQ community. The hope is to open conversations and have a society where people can comfortably share about their mental health.

The sessions are led by certified peer specialists who have lived experiences with mental health as well as training to use these experiences to support other people. All of the staff and board members at Wellness in the Woods have lived experiences.

Each week starts with Open Mic Mondays where people are invited to share their experiences related to stigmas along with hearing from a speaker about their experience. Amy Conant, Virtual Peer Support Network program manager, said people are rejecting stigmas by sharing their stories. Freyholtz-London also sees sharing as an important aspect of recovery.

“We find when we (peer specialists) talk about our own experience it gives other people, they feel like, ‘Oh, if you can talk about this maybe it’s safe for me to talk about it as well,’” Freyholtz-London said.

The sessions are focused on the theme, “It’s my story. No more secrets. No more shame,” which started with the Wadena County Mental Health Local Advisory Council years ago. The shame associated with mental health hinders people from sharing, creating a secret that people feel cannot be shared with family members or the community, Freyholtz-London explained.

“Once stigma is removed, we’re able to be ourselves and be comfortable with showing ourselves,” Conant said.

The community can help diminish stigmas, including through dialogue around mental health, by not calling people crazy, nuts or psycho. People with mental health struggles are people who want to be part of the community along with having families, driving cars and owning a home, as Freyholtz-London said.

With mental health, Freyholtz-London said factors like one’s environment and brain chemistry are part of the picture and is “not because of a sin or a character flaw or any of those other pieces but this is an illness just like high blood pressure.”

On Wednesdays, speaker and associate professor of social work at Augsburg University Melissa Hensley will share about becoming civically engaged and advocating around mental health. Fridays are focused on trying out the VPSN sessions, which have happened daily since April 2020. People are welcome to see what the sessions are like—for themselves or a friend—learn, meditate and meet people.

Freyholtz-London describes the virtual sessions as offering a community space where people are learning from one another, such as how sleep or relationships might be impacted. People are glad to be there to support one another, Conant said.

“It was super beneficial for me for my own wellness being able to do that because Zoom just brought a different aspect of being around people. It wasn’t as lonely,” Conant said about her VPSN experience over this year.

The VPSN replaced the in-person Imagine Network with about 300 interactions monthly, according to Freyholtz-London. The attendees are from all over Minnesota, though a majority are from Crow Wing and Hennepin counties. And that’s the only required sharing: your county of residence.

“We’re finding a niche of people that may have not been being served at all. … Or before having crisis anyways that they didn’t reach out,” Conant said.

The daily topics range from de-stressing techniques, relationships and fun games. There are also tailored sessions for the LGBTQ community, seniors, Native Americans and sessions in Spanish. Wellness in the Woods hopes for 100 new participants throughout May.

“With COVID there are folks who have not ever struggled before that are struggling now, particularly seniors,” Freyholtz-London said. “We’re hungry for that reconnection.”

As peer specialists share their experiences with hope for the future, the 40 Wellness in the Woods staff members and 11 board members are also rejecting stigmas through their daily jobs, including the perception of people with a mental illness’ ability to work. Freyholtz-London said people with mental health struggles are dependable, and managing the staff is simply managing people. The staff strengthen their work through their experiences.

“Many of us who struggle with mental health and chemical health challenges are shamed not only by our community but we do a really good job of doing that ourselves,” Freyholtz-London said. “We (Wellness in the Woods) are really about focusing on what’s strong with people and not what’s wrong with people. We celebrate every single day that we’re in recovery. We celebrate every single step forward in growth and we know that sometimes there’s going to be some times where we take a couple steps back but … you’re coming back again and you’re doing it strong.”

Resources

Minnesota Warmline Peer Support Connection Daily from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. 1-844-739-6369

Minnesota Warmline Monday-Saturday 5-10 p.m. 651-288-0400 or toll free 877-404-3190 also texting “Support” to 85511

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255, press 1 for veteran crisis line or text MN to 741741

Hope Center 218-631-7693

Northern Pines 218-631-1714 or for appointments 320-639-2025 or 833-316-0698

Someplace Safe 218-631-3311 or wadena.co@someplacesafe.info

Wadena County Mental Health Crisis 1-800-462-5525

Wellness in the Woods 218-296-2067 or info@mnwitw.org, Virtual Peer Support Network daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you go

What: Reject Stigma events on mental health

When: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-4 p.m. in May

Where: Join online at mnwitw.org/vpsn or by phone at 646-558-8656. The Zoom ID is 592 347 390.

More information: The National Alliance on Mental Illness is also raising awareness through Zoom events. View the full calendar on their website at namimn.org/namimn-events/mental-health-month/.