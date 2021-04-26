Are you confused about what type of loans you have, the difference between each loan and how to manage them all? Join a webinar on understanding the basics of student loans, what options there are for repayment plans and loan forgiveness, the difference between consolidating and refinancing, how to resolve default, and successfully manage your student loans so that you can retain good credit and reach other financial goals.

This free webinar is from 5-6 p.m., May 11. It's provided by experts from Lutheran Social Services, a partner of Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union's in providing financial education for your well-being. Although there is no cost to join the Zoom meeting, pre-registration is required at mmfcu.org/events.