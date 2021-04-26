Drive-thru career fair at the Wadena CareerForce office, 124 1st Street SE, from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Receive a bag of job opportunity information, tour the CareerLab and sign up for door prizes.

Free Farmers to Families food distribution at Brunswick New York Mills, 318 W Gilman Street. The line begins at 2:30 p.m.; no income or residency requirements. Additional boxes can be picked up for those who aren't able to attend.

Friday, April 30

The Motley United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru Spring Chicken Dinner from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Orders can be made at the main entrance during service hours or pre-orders made by calling from noon to 4 p.m., April 27 and 28 at 218-352-6466 or by emailing mail@motleyumc.org by 5 p.m. Thursday April 29. Meals are $10 each.

Sunday, May 2

The Deer Creek Lions are holding their annual Pancake & French Toast Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Deer Creek Community Center. Enjoy pancakes, french toast, sausage, egg bake, coffee, milk and juice. Freewill offering. COVID guidelines will be followed.

Tuesday, May 4

First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome. Call 218-639-0132 for more information.

Red Cross blood drive, Henning Community Center, 607 2nd St., from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Friends of the Wadena library used book sale at the First National Bank building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Goodwill donations for the new library project.

Wednesday, May 5

Learn the basics of composting or get answers for your composting problems online at noon. Register with OTC at zoom.us/.../tJMofuCgrzouH9dz1g6OzYOjA5rhyyEbuXBf.

Standing dates