Thursday, April 29
- Drive-thru career fair at the Wadena CareerForce office, 124 1st Street SE, from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Receive a bag of job opportunity information, tour the CareerLab and sign up for door prizes.
- Free Farmers to Families food distribution at Brunswick New York Mills, 318 W Gilman Street. The line begins at 2:30 p.m.; no income or residency requirements. Additional boxes can be picked up for those who aren't able to attend.
Friday, April 30
The Motley United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru Spring Chicken Dinner from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Orders can be made at the main entrance during service hours or pre-orders made by calling from noon to 4 p.m., April 27 and 28 at 218-352-6466 or by emailing mail@motleyumc.org by 5 p.m. Thursday April 29. Meals are $10 each.
Sunday, May 2
The Deer Creek Lions are holding their annual Pancake & French Toast Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the Deer Creek Community Center. Enjoy pancakes, french toast, sausage, egg bake, coffee, milk and juice. Freewill offering. COVID guidelines will be followed.
Tuesday, May 4
- First Tuesday dance at the Wadena VFW from 1-4 p.m. All are welcome. Call 218-639-0132 for more information.
- Red Cross blood drive, Henning Community Center, 607 2nd St., from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
- Friends of the Wadena library used book sale at the First National Bank building from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Goodwill donations for the new library project.
Wednesday, May 5
Learn the basics of composting or get answers for your composting problems online at noon. Register with OTC at zoom.us/.../tJMofuCgrzouH9dz1g6OzYOjA5rhyyEbuXBf.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Life After Loss group for parents dealing with the loss of a child on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Zoom with Wellness in the Woods. Join by clicking the VSPN logo at www.mnwitw.org/vpsn.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.