Julie Jo Severson, author of "Secret Twin Cities," will be the featured guest on May's BookEnds online edition.

BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers via Zoom on the second Saturday of the month, May 8, at 11:30 a.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Severson is a versatile journalist, editor and author of the brand new local guidebook “Secret Twin Cities: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.” She is based in the Twin Cities and specializes in feature writing for local magazines, nonprofits and small businesses, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

To join the BookEnds meeting, the Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information, contact the Wadena County Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218 631-9079.

Check the website WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs featuring outstanding writers. This year's programs include Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue and David LaRochelle.