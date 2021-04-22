“Leaf River Inscapes; views from the Minnesota interior” is a series of photographs that find the beauty in an ordinary place and create a link between the artist and the natural world in rural Minnesota, according to a Cultural Center news release.

In his artist statement Robertson says, “These images aren’t a documentary or objective reflection of the region. On a very basic level they provide evidence that I have lived here. They are my personal interpretations of my relationship to this place and they are grounded in this place. I want the photographs to encourage reflection, memory, and vision in everyone who sees them in a gallery, online, or on a wall in their own home. I hope they provide a means for each of us to engage in a process of creative work, building our own personal sense of place.”

"Leaf River Inscapes" will be in the Cultural Center gallery April 21 through May 22, 2021. A reception and artist talk will be held Friday, May 7 from 4-6 p.m. Refreshments will be served. All are invited and welcome to attend. All COVID precautions will be followed; please wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash your hands and if you are ill, please stay home.

This show is free to see and open to the public. Gallery and gift shop hours are Wednesdays and Thursdays 10-7, Fridays 10-5 and Saturdays 10-3. Private viewing and tours can be arranged by contacting Cheryl Bannes at 218-385-3339 or cheryl@kulcher.org.

This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota and through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.