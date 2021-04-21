The annual aging conference in Staples will be held virtually in 2021.

The free aging celebration “Celebrate You” conference will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, May 20. Todd County Council on Aging and Wellness in the Woods are collaborating to hold this event.

The speaker topics include: “Scam Proof Your Life by AARP/TRIAD,” “Sharing a No Guilt Cookie from Wellness in the Woods” and “Live Healthy by Maslowski Wellness.” Keynote speaker Bob Koehler, Founder of Authentic Aging, will share about “Finding Your Purpose.”

The schedule also includes musical entertainment from the Long Prairie Symphony Orchestra, vendor/sponsor highlights and 'door prizes.'

Further information can be found on Facebook: Conference on Aging Virtual Event at fb.me/e/4buoXHyp8.

Register for the free event through Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-you-tickets-141052769631.