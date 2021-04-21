The Kitchigami Regional Library System is hosting a fun virtual program. Join Lalo and his friends on Thursday, May 13 at 10 a.m. as they handle unpredictable food erupting out of Lalo’s Lunchbox.

In the interactive livestream presentation kids get to vote on what happens in the show by casting their votes through Facebook chat. This family friendly show has sketch comedy and songs that teach about healthy foods and the importance of being kind.

There will also be a live Q&A with the actors after the show.

No need to register for the program. Join through the Wadena City Library’s Facebook page or the KRLS Legacy Programs Facebook page.

This free virtual program is made possible thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.