Wood carving at the Wadena Senior Center from 1-3 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Free QuickBooks webinar for businesses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 4. Join Central Minnesota Credit Union at this free online seminar. Must register by April 23 at mycmcu.org/quickbooks.

The Wadena Elks Lodge is hosting a benefit for Colin Arel from 4:30 - 7 p.m., April 23.

Last day to register to get help from the W-DC Day of Caring crews. If you have an outdoor project you would like assistance with, call the Day of Caring phone number at 218-632-2444 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you need help with.

Saturday, April 24

Youth hunter safety field test day from 9-12:30 with Bertha-Hewitt. Register online or contact Jenn at 218-330-7612. Students are required to complete and pass the education course online prior to attending the field test.

Wadena's Spring Has Sprung Health & Wellness Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

Monday, April 26

Join Wadena County Public Health and Community Concern for Youth program members as they explore what's known and unknown about vaping. This free presentation is set for 6 p.m., in the Wadena Memorial Auditorium. All are welcome and no registration is required.

Tuesday, April 27

Dental outreach clinic for children 1-18 years old at the Otter Tail County office in New York Mills, 118 N. Main Avenue. Appointments are required for the clinic April 27-29; call 218-483-1038 to make an appointment. If you need help with transportation, ask at the time you make your appointment.

Thursday, April 29

Drive-thru career fair at the Wadena CareerForce office, 124 1st Street SE, from 8-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Receive a bag of job opportunity information, tour the CareerLab and sign up for door prizes.

Friday, April 30

The Motley United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru Spring Chicken Dinner from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Orders can be made at the main entrance during service hours or pre-orders made by calling from noon to 4 p.m., April 27 and 28 at 218-352-6466 or by emailing mail@motleyumc.org by 5 p.m. Thursday April 29. Meals are $10 each.

Tuesday, May 4

Red Cross blood drive, Henning Community Center, 607 2nd St., from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Standing dates