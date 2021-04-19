The Maslowski will have even more health and wellness to its name with a vendor show on Saturday, April 24. The show will include a host of wellness products from food, drinks and supplements to skin care, cleaning products, weighted blankets, lotion and clothing.

After rescheduling the event from 2020 to 2021, the show will have up to 60 vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym. The event is free to the public, and is being hosted by All This and More Events.

The show has a wide variety of items such as CBD gummies, non-toxic cleaning products, toxin-free skin care and makeup products for women and men, personal safety products for women, neuro tech socks and insoles, elderberry medicinals, home decor and woodworking items and intuitive readings.

One of the event’s goals is supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, as All This and More Events owner Troy Lounsbury said. His wife, Jenifer, who previously created items and worked on shows enjoys helping vendors learn how to display their products for a store-like display.

“We’re trying to create dreams and hopes for other people that are doing this,” Troy said.

The events are fun for them, too, as the time is filled with seeing friends and welcoming vendors in a family-like atmosphere, as Jenifer and Troy said.

With vendors from Todd and Morrison counties as well as across Minnesota, the vendors drive further to be able to sell products, especially because of the mandates related to the pandemic that stopped events for months, according to Troy.

“I think that they’re branching out and trying to find new locations to sell their products and get a new variety of customers, which is great because they’re sharing really great products with people,” Jenifer said.

Many vendors have attended Troy’s shows from the Twin Cities to Nelson, Minn., over the past two and a half years. The Maslowski is a new location for the business.

Here are the pandemic guidelines in place at the Maslowski event:

There will be 6-foot aisles for social distancing.

A maximum of 25% capacity.

Face masks are required.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance, exit and at vendor tables.

Vendors will sanitize products after they are touched.

There are vendor spots available by registering through an online form, calling Troy at 512-982-4271 or emailing allthisandmore@yahoo.com. All This and More Events also cautions vendors about replying to scammers through Facebook. They say to only reply to communication from the events page or the profile Troy Jenifer.

Watch for more updates about the event on the All This and More Events Facebook page.