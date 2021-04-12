Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education is offering two defensive driving "refresher" classes for 55 and older drivers: April 22 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. or April 29, from 5-9 p.m. Classes held at Wadena Pizza Ranch's Donovan Hall. Masks are required. There is a fee charged for the class.

Upon the completion of the class, class participants receive a certificate of completion for a 10% reduction on their vehicle insurance premiums for three years.

Pre-registration is required to reserve your spot by calling Dana at the Wadena-Deer Creek Community Education office at 218-632-2323.