Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.

Saturday, April 17

Youth hunter safety field test day from 9-12:30 with Bertha-Hewitt. Register online or contact Jenn at 218-330-7612. Students are required to complete and pass the education course online prior to attending the field test.

Tuesday, April 20

"History of Heartbreak: 100 Events That Tortured Minnesota Sports Fans" book presentation by Dan Whenesota at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register online or call the New York Mills Public Library at 218-385-2436 for questions.

Wednesday, April 21

Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 22

Carving at the Wadena Senior Center from 1-3 p.m.

Friday, April 23

Free QuickBooks webinar for businesses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 4. Join Central Minnesota Credit Union at this free online seminar. Must register by April 23 at mycmcu.org/quickbooks.

The Wadena Elks Lodge is hosting a benefit for Colin Arel from 4:30 - 7 p.m., April 23.

Saturday, April 24

Wadena's Spring Has Sprung Health & Wellness Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

Standing dates