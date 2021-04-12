Thursday, April 15
Free frozen meals for seniors 60+ from 2-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Health System (senior campus by gazebo), 401 Prairie Ave NE, Staples.
Saturday, April 17
Youth hunter safety field test day from 9-12:30 with Bertha-Hewitt. Register online or contact Jenn at 218-330-7612. Students are required to complete and pass the education course online prior to attending the field test.
Tuesday, April 20
"History of Heartbreak: 100 Events That Tortured Minnesota Sports Fans" book presentation by Dan Whenesota at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register online or call the New York Mills Public Library at 218-385-2436 for questions.
Wednesday, April 21
Wadena Senior Center birthday party at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
Carving at the Wadena Senior Center from 1-3 p.m.
Friday, April 23
- Free QuickBooks webinar for businesses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 4. Join Central Minnesota Credit Union at this free online seminar. Must register by April 23 at mycmcu.org/quickbooks.
- The Wadena Elks Lodge is hosting a benefit for Colin Arel from 4:30 - 7 p.m., April 23.
Saturday, April 24
Wadena's Spring Has Sprung Health & Wellness Event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.
Standing dates
- Cards 1-4 p.m., Monday - Thursday at the Wadena Senior Center. Closed Friday-Sunday. Call (218) 631-4077 for more information.
- Celebrate Recovery program will be held at the Verndale Family Life Church, 402 Clark Dr. NE, from 6-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information please call (218) 445-5568.
- Enjoy online story time with the Wadena City Library on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. on Facebook.
- Wadena Open Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 7 p.m., Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Sundays, at 421 NW 4th St, Wadena.
- Free community meal, drive-thru style, every last Thursday of the month from 4:30 - 6 p.m. at Saint Ann's Catholic Church in Wadena.